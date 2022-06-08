Search

08 Jun 2022

Delays in getting bespoke materials prevent final touches to Offaly Square

The new look Millennium Square on Main Street Tullamore

A view from the side of Millennium Square with seating, planters and trees

Camilla McLoughlin

DELAYS in getting some bespoke materials have prevented the finalization of work on Millennium Square on Main Street in Tullamore. 

Engineer with Offaly County Council, Joe Dooley said work on the square is 98% complete but they are awaiting three light columns and some steel bollards to give it the finishing touch.

The refurbishment saw the removal of the old pavement and the installation of new imported Portuguese granite pavement and kerbs.  Polished concrete planters with recessed timber seating have also been installed along with two heavy duty cantilevered canopies.

Some vandalism has already taken place around the planters and Mr Dooley said robust plants are to be placed in the clay bedding in the hopes they will be able to withstand any maliciousness.  

Mr Dooley said the council may place removable picnic tables under the canopies which can be easily taken out for various events or for musicians and bands. 

A deep clean will then be carried out on the square and it is  hoped it will become a venue for some outdoor events similar to those which have already taken place in O’Connor Square but on a smaller scale. 

The work was carried out by Tower Civil Engineering and Joe Dooley has praised them for their high standard of workmanship. 

