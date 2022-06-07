Search

07 Jun 2022

Ewe won't believe how good this Offaly photograph is!

Clonmacnoise castle

Marie Moran took this stunning image of the Anglo Norman castle at Clonmacnoise beautifully reflected in the Shannon

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

07 Jun 2022 6:45 PM

IMAGES varying from a sheep in a door, a broken church window and an ancient castle were selected as the best when Tullamore Camera Club held a photography competition with the theme 'Abandoned Buildings'.

The Camera Club runs a monthly competition and the joint winners of the May test were Malgorzata Marszalek, a previous outright winner, and Marie Kearns.

Malgorzata captured an interesting shot (see below) of a window taken through the broken pane of another window at St Barbara's Church in Mullingar.

Marie Kearns chose a location in Co Offaly for her picture and photographed a ewe standing in the doorway of a derelict cottage in Boora (see below).

Second place went to Marie Moran for her stunning image of the Anglo Norman castle at Clonmacnoise beautifully reflected in the Shannon.

