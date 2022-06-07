Offaly duo in 'Malin to Mizen cycle for Becky'

Paul Kirwan and Sean Doolan who are currently taking part in the cycle from Malin to Mizen
TWO Clara men, Paul Kirwan and Sean Doolan are currently taking part in a challenge to cycle from Malin to Mizen from the 7th to 12th June.
Their aim is to raise funds for Epilepsy Ireland.
Their niece, Rebecca, has had epilepsy since birth and they are very aware of the challenges and support both the people with epilepsy and their families need on an ongoing basis.
They hope people will support them in their challenge and any donation will be greatly appreciated.
Epilepsy Ireland's vision is to achieve a society where no person's life is limited by epilepsy.
They are committed to working for and meeting the needs of everyone with epilepsy in Ireland and their families and carers.
They achieve these goals by focusing on 4 main pillars of work; providing support and information services, raising awareness and advocating for people with epilepsy, providing training and education and undertaking & supporting epilepsy research.
To donate to the fundraising cycle log onto https://gofund.me/ dc71bde3
