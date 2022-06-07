Search

07 Jun 2022

Offaly duo in 'Malin to Mizen cycle for Becky'

DUO

Paul Kirwan and Sean Doolan who are currently taking part in the cycle from Malin to Mizen

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

07 Jun 2022 2:20 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

TWO Clara men, Paul Kirwan and Sean Doolan are currently taking part in a challenge to cycle from Malin to Mizen from the 7th to 12th June.
Their aim is to raise funds for Epilepsy Ireland.
Their niece, Rebecca, has had epilepsy since birth and they are very aware of the challenges and support both the people with epilepsy and their families need on an ongoing basis.
They hope people will support them in their challenge and any donation will be greatly appreciated.
Epilepsy Ireland's vision is to achieve a society where no person's life is limited by epilepsy.
They are committed to working for and meeting the needs of everyone with epilepsy in Ireland and their families and carers.
They achieve these goals by focusing on 4 main pillars of work; providing support and information services, raising awareness and advocating for people with epilepsy, providing training and education and undertaking & supporting epilepsy research.
To donate to the fundraising cycle log onto https://gofund.me/ dc71bde3

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media