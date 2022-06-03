Boy who died after Offaly hotel accident hailed as 'superhero' by his mother

THE funeral of the six-year-old boy who died following an accident at a swimming pool at the Tullamore Court Hotel took place in Dublin this morning.

In a tribute at the Mass of the Angels for Oliver Forde which prompted sustained applause from the congregation, the boy's mother Nina described him as a superhero and revealed he had saved the lives of others by donating his organs.

“Oliver, for a boy who was only six, has reached the hearts of so many and every story I've heard over the past few days just puts a huge smile on my face and this has given me the strength to carry on,” she said.

Referring to her son as “My Moo”, she revealed that she shared the same birthday as Oliver and described him as a “mischievous little divil, always so cheeky”.

“But he had a such a caring big heart. He had such a big personality to match his big eyes and his crowning glory, his big hair, which right up to last week he never forgave me for cutting.”

She said he had given so many people such joy, including herself and his brothers Jack and Lucas.

“I can't express how proud we are of Oliver at a time when our hearts are so broken.”

Mementoes of Oliver's life brought up to the church altar included his bicycle, his toy car, his tea cup and a TV remote control.

His photograph was displayed on a white coffin and Fr Tony O'Shaughnessy, PP, St Agnes' Church, Crumlin, said: “Even to look at that photograph stirs emotions in all our hearts.”

“There is no form of words for any of us to use which can take away the sense of loss and grief and sorrow in your hearts,” Fr O'Shaughnessy told the grieving parents Nina and Denis in his homily.

“There's no form of words sufficient enough to comfort you. But I hope Nina and Denis that as you look around you today you will feel the comfort of so many people gathered here.”

He said Oliver lived an amazing life in his short years and was a unique, precious child who captured the hearts and minds of everyone.

“Oliver was seen as everybody's hero, but to his mum and dad and his brothers and all his relatives, he was a superhero and he will continue to be that all your lives.”

Oliver Forde passed away on Tuesday following what gardai said was a tragic accident on Sunday, May 29.

“The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court. No further information is available.”

The boy was first brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore after getting into difficulty at the Tullamore Court Hotel swimming pool. He was later transferred to Crumlin Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said: “I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and the relevant enquiries are being made.”

The hotel confirmed on Tuesday evening there had been an incident in the pool and said emergency services responded quickly.

“It is with great sadness we have been informed that the child passed away on Tuesday 31st May. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time. The thoughts of all our team are with them. We would ask everyone to please respect their privacy,” a statement on behalf of management said.