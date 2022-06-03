Lucky punter matches three numbers in Offaly community group's lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh lotto this week
One lucky punter matched three numbers in the Mucklagh Community Centre weekly lotto and bagged €150.
That winner was Mark Coleman who purchased his ticket from Nicola Mannion.
There was no jackpot winner in the draw and next week's jackpot stands at €12,000.
Match three winners will take home €150 each.
The numbers drawn by the Clubforce App were 8, 11, 12 and 31.
Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, June 7.
The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.
Three people have been sentenced in connection with what Judge Keenan Johnson has called “the worst case of dangerous driving I have ever dealt with”
At the poetry reading session in Birr Library were seated (l. to r.): Ruth Dunican, Catherine Murphy, standing, Claire Gavin, (librarian), Mary Hughes, Kitty Galvin, Nancy Buckley, Frances Kawala.
