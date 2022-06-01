Young Offaly people urged to 'Get Back Clubbing'

Youth Work Ireland Midlands in conjunction with Offaly Volunteer Centre and St Marys Youth & Community Centre are planning a series of roadshows over the next few months, to reinvigorate youth clubs and community groups in Offaly The title of these events is “Get Back Clubbing – Join a Youth Club / Community Group!

The idea of the event is to invite the public to come and see what youth and community clubs are available in an area.

The event will showcase youth clubs and community groups and give an opportunity for the public to get information on clubs and enrol in clubs.

The event will act as a focal point for advertising for youth clubs to get new members and volunteers using social media, local press and radio.

Each club and group participating will have a table to use for enrolling new members and volunteers. Clubs can carry out demonstrations, display equipment, display their creations from workshops etc., display what they do.

Light food and refreshment will be provided free of charge.

The event is open to any youth club to participate in and the public. Come along to this family friendly event.

The next event is in collaboration with St. Mary’s Youth & Community Centre and Offaly Volunteer Centre and will take place on Saturday the 11th of June from 2-5pm in St. Mary’s Youth & Community Centre, Harbour Street, Tullamore, R35 W2K0. We are also hoping to roll out the event in Edenderry, Clara, Birr/Banagher for the remainder of 2022. Smaller rural villages where Youth Work Ireland Midlands clubs are represented have also a possibility to run such an event on a smaller scale.

If you wish to find out more about our “Get Back Clubbing - Join a Youth Club or Community Group!” you can check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/youthworkirelandmidlands or contact Eileen McArdle on 086 3294763 email emcardle@youthworkmidlands.org

If you are a youth or community group in the Tullamore area and you would like to display a table / stand on the day here is the link: Get Back Clubbing - stand request 11.06.2022 - Google Forms Spaces will be allocated on a first come first served based.