Offaly cancer group resume in-person support meetings

Dochas - Offaly Cancer Support Group - are this month relaunching their In-Person support groups for people living with cancer.

The Women’s Support Group will be recommencing on Tuesday 14th June 2022 from 2pm – 4pm in Teach Dochas, Offaly Street.

The Men’s Support Group and Bereavement Support Group will follow in July 2022.

John Conroy, Manager, noted that the return of these services was a vital step in fully reopening following an extended period of reduced activity in the centre due to Covid-19.

“The Support groups are a vital link to people who are living with cancer. The groups provide a safe space for people and help people feel empowered, hopeful, and not so alone. Its hugely important for people to know that they are not alone when trying to navigate this path. We encourage anyone that feels this space may be the right space for them to contact us here in Dochas to register your attendance at our group meetings including our upcoming Mens Support Group and our Bereavement Support Group which is open to anyone who is bereaved from cancer”.

Dochas is open full-time, Monday – Friday 9.30-5pm. They provide free counselling sessions to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis and their families/carers.

They also provide free holistic therapy session to compliment their counselling services including reflexology, massage and reiki. Dochas also have a Manual Lymph Drainage Therapist on site who provides very specialised skin therapy to treat lymph related conditions.

Other group activities include Yoga, Meditation, Mindfulness and Art Therapy. You can contact Dochas on 0579328268 or visit their website on www.dochasoffaly.com or on Facebook or Instagram to keep up to date with any activities in the centre.