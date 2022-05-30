Facelift for old signal box at Offaly train station

The old signal box at Tullamore railway station is looking spruce following a fresh coat of paint
THE old signal box at Tullamore railway station has been given a facelift.
At a recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District a correspondence from Cathy O’Donnell of Irish Rail advised that painting of the station including the signal box, footbridge and water tank is complete.
Councillor Declan Harvey said. ''My father worked in that cabin and they did a great job,'' he said.
