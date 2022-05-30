Fabulous line up for Spraoi le Laoi '22 festival in popular Offaly pub

Spraoi Le Laoi '22 takes place in John Lee’s Bar and Venue, Church Street, Tullamore on Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 next.

Tickets from www.leesbar.ie

Spraoi le Laoi ’22 will be a series of three individual concerts covering hip hop, electronic dance music and Irish rock with traditional Irish music influences showcasing the best of local and national talent part funded by the department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaelteacht.

Friday night will be an album launch the new album “The 13th Tide” by Rira

Ireland's longest running emcee, Rí Rá is a wordsmith with a career spanning more than three decades. The Tullamore man has been recording rhymes since the mid 80's. As well as being ex lead vocalist with 90's hip hop outfit ScaryÉire, he has also released solo albums, ep's and singles, most notably the song '25 O'clock in the mornin' from the album 'Horses Work For Donkeys Wages'.

Rí Rá's new album "The 13th Tide" has recently been released and is available from Bandcamp, maddaxxemusic/bandcamp.com

Also playing on Friday are a collective of rappers from Munster and Connacht

The label’s roster comprises of DJ Green (general manager), Trust, Bigman Davey, Sun Of Dawn, Goblin, Shark Tooth, groups - Indecisive (Damz & Kafeen) and The Bodysnatcherz (Drewbious Prime & Shy Son). Collectively the label has done gigs all around the country including venues such as Dolans (Limerick), Pharmacia (Limerick), The Hudson Bar (Belfast), The Voodoo Lounge (Dublin) as well as many others.

Also on Friday will be Carl French a Dublin based rapper who raps from the old skool sound with a very relatble Irish style.

Saturday night sees one of Ireland's most sought after tribute acts bring their show to Lee’s Venue.

Daft Punk have broken up during the lockdown and so two DP fans had enough of waiting and decided to create a night where lovers of the band could experience their sound once more. And so Daft as Punk were born.

Daft as Punk are the world’s first Daft Punk Tribute. Their mission is to create a night that is as close to seeing the real thing that is as is robotically possible! They bring a banger of a live set that tells the incredible story of Daft Punk from the raw techno of Homework to the polished disco of RAM and everything else in between. They’ve dug up rare old DP re-edits as well as some top class remixes of classic DP tracks. The duo’s Daft Punk replica helmets were even custom designed by the very establishment that finished the original Daft Punk helmets in LA.

Opening up proceedings on Saturday are Soloca and Disco Dan.

Headlining Sunday night Hothouse Flowers Acoustic are an Irish rock group that combines traditional Irish music with influences from soul, gospel, and rock. Formed in 1985 in Dublin, they started as street performers. Their first album, People (1988), was the most successful debut album in Irish history, reaching No. 1 in Ireland and No. 2 in the UK. The international success of the album received a boost when a music video for the first single, "Don't Go", was played in the interval between contestants and the scoring in the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest. This propelled the song to No. 11 in the UK Singles Chart, the highest position the band would ever achieve in this chart.[2] In September 1988, the band appeared on the bill at the Reading Festival.[3] In June 1989 they played at the Glastonbury Festival,[4] and play there again the week after playing Lee’s.

Hot House Flowers Acoustic is a 3 piece band consisting of Liam O Maonlai, Fiachne O Braonain and Peter O’Toole

Sorcha Fahy is an actress known for Metal Heart (2018), Deadly Cuts (2021) and Dust (2019) as well as being a very talented musician, Sorcha first showcased her stunningly emotional raw vocals on her social media platforms with her acoustic piano and vocal cover videos.

Hailing from Tullamore, Olivia Burke and has been active within the music industry since her early teens, performing in Whelan’s, the Workman’s Club and Dolan’s, among other venues. Taking inspiration from the likes of Amy Winehouse, Lorde, Frank Ocean and Kacey Musgraves, to name a few, Burke has a big love for all genres. 'Anybody Else' was written, self-produced and self-recorded over the COVID-19 lockdown before being mastered by Simon Gibson at Abbey Road Studios, who has worked on projects for The Beatles, Depeche Mode and Take That. ‘Anybody Else’ is an alternative pop song, taking inspiration from a wide range of genres including traditional pop, R&B and rock, to create a fresh soundscape with bedroom-pop, DIY sensibilities at its core. An anthem for those dealing with mental struggles and the dissonance of experiencing conflicting emotions, the track is written as a love song to a former self.

More acts to be confirmed over the weekend..Tickets now on sale for all events from www.leesbar.ie