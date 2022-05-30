Fancy being in a film about Tullamore Dew?

FilmOffaly/Arts Office say they have received a request to search for extras for a commercial taking place in Tullamore.

Production company Bottle are filming digital content for Tullamore Dew on June 14 & 15 in Tullamore.

They are looking for locals between the ages of 18 and 70 who they say ''are up for a bit of fun and can be available for a full day on either of those dates.''

There’s a fee of €130.00 for each person. There are limited spots so they say please contact them as soon as possible. For those interested contact leanne@bottle.ie

The Distillery Experience is now open at the Tullamore DEW Distillery on the Tullamore bypass.

The former Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre at Bury Quay closed in 2020 with the Coronavirus being blamed. The company also said it wanted to create a centrepiece visitor experience at their distillery on the Tullamore bypass. A spokesperson said that “To date, William Grant & Sons has invested over €100m in the state-of-the-art Tullamore Distillery, which employs over 90 people.’’

Meanwhile it has been announced that golfer Shane Lowry and entrepreneur Alan Clancy are to open a live music venue, cafe and gastropub in the former Tullamore D.E.W. visitor centre on Bury Quay in Tullamore.