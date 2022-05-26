Girls in Offaly school are global goal getters!

FIFTH and Sixth Class pupils from St Philomena’s National School, Tullamore become Ireland’s newest Global Goal Getters as their work was chosen to feature in the latest edition of Our World Irish Aid Awards online magazine.

This achievement places the girls in the running for a coveted place at the prestigious national final event taking place – in person - at Farmleigh House on Tuesday, June 14 next.

The pupils created a magazine which, amongst other things, includes sections on the global goals, a teacher interview, wellbeing of animals, Irish phrases, jokes and a wordsearch, Kahoot Quiz and Wordle challenge.

Congratulating the pupils at St Philomena’s and their teacher, Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy T.D. Said: “Our second Global Getters magazine is packed full of exceptional projects that challenge us all about thing we can individually and collectively do to tackle the big issues facing the world today and in the future.

“I am so encouraged not just by the level of participation in this year’s Awards, but also by the level of insight and understanding demonstrated by our young people when it comes to making our planet a better home for all. This is a testament to the commitment of our national school teachers and their passion for the awards and nurturing an ethos of global citizenship.”

St Philomena’s National School will now compete for a place at the national final ceremony and inclusion in a special edition printed annual magazine which will be distributed nationwide. As well as the School of the Year, there will be additional awards such as Teacher of the Year, Best Performance and the Gaeilge Award for the best entry submitted in Irish. The national final will be streamed live on YouTube from Farmleigh House.