26 May 2022

Offaly student wins top prize in Texaco Children's Art Competition

Shauna Mannion a student at Coláiste Niamh Cormac won a Special Merit Award for her artwork entitled ‘Badgie’, at the Texaco Children's Art Competition

Tribune reporter

26 May 2022 10:35 AM

An Offaly student has won a top prize in the annual Texaco Children's Art Competition.

Twelve-year old Offaly student artist, Shauna Mannion, from Coláiste Niamh Cormac, Kilcormac, has won a top prize in this year’s 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Shauna won a Special Merit Award for her artwork entitled ‘Badgie’, which Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said “displayed high levels of skill and creativity.”

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Offaly and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

From May 31 to June 30 Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s Competition. Admission is free and the Academy is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-5pm.

