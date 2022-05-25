Colour Carnival coming to Tullamore in June

The Colour Carnival makes a splash in O'Connor Square, Tullamore on June 4 and 5 from midday each day.

The event will feature, Aerial Acrobats, Circus Comedy, Outdoor Crafts, Gourmet Fayre, Junk Kouture and art installations.

Music entertainment will be by Jerry Fish and Mariachi Music who are expected to get everyone in the carnival mood.

Road Closures will be required to facilitate this family fun free event. People will be advised of the closures near the time.

Additional events are being planned in Birr and Edenderry on June 12 and 19.

O'Connor Square has become a venue for a number of popular events and usually draws huge crowds into Tullamore.

Last year the Fayre in the Square proved a winner while Christmas markets were also a hit with locals. A memorial service for those who died from Covid was also held in the square and just last Sunday it was used after the Ashling Murphy Memorial Race to present prizes to the winners.