25 May 2022

Offaly Volunteer Centre hosts activities for National Volunteer Week

VOLUNTEERS

A series of events was held in Offaly to mark National Volunteer Week

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

25 May 2022 3:18 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Last week, Offaly Volunteer Centre took great pleasure in celebrating volunteers as part of National Volunteering Week, 2022. Each day had a theme which Manager, Deirdre Fox harnessed to embrace as many Offaly organisations and their members as possible.

It was a busy week for Deirdre and her team. From celebrating Health and Wellbeing with a yoga session in Tullamore, to taking to the highways and byways of Offaly to put faces to names, from highlighting the Offaly Tidy Towns organisations to exhibiting at the Offaly County Council Awards, the week was a whirlwind!

It culminated on Saturday with Offaly Volunteer Centre’s “Coffee on the Quay” event. Registered volunteers of Offaly Volunteer Centre were invited to share a cuppa and a doghnut. They had the opportunity to share stories and experiences, knowledge and advice. It was a beautiful couple of hours on the banks of the Grand Canal.

The value of volunteering was perhaps best summed up by Yoga Teacher, Sonia Tahraoui

who hosted the yoga session in Tullamore for displaced Ukrainian guests. Explaining her sense of civic participation Sonia said “community brings a sense of belonging to us all, being part of something greater.”

While the week flew past, Deirdre and her team are committed to celebrating volunteers all year round. Deirdre says “Offaly is teeming with civic participation and kind-hearted people who want to give back to the community. As we say a lot around here, we are “Offaly grateful” for them all!

If you would like to be amongst them, go to www.volunteeroffaly.ie for more information.

