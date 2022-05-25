Search

25 May 2022

Stellar line-up for Club Sessions at Offaly Rugby Club this Friday

TT2101GS

The popular Club Sessions return this Friday after a two year break due to Covid restrictions

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

25 May 2022 11:07 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Club Sessions is delighted to return to Tullamore Rugby Club with a stellar line up of musicians. Manus McGuire, Mareka Naito and Garry O Briain will entertain the audience and a great night of music is in guaranteed.

Manus McGuire is a fiddle player, born in Tullamore, having grown up in Sligo and now resident in County Clare. His musical gift became widely recognised at a young age when he won the prestigious Fiddler of Dooney, Irish national fiddle competition, at age 14. Since then he has gone on to record fifteen albums, with Buttons and Bows, Moving Cloud, Brock McGuire Band and Full Tilt, as well as three solo fiddle recordings.

 Mareka Naito started playing classical violin at age 3 and won numerous competitions such as the Japan Classical Music competition and Velsus  International Junior Competition ( Italy). She first discovered Irish traditional  music in 2007 and began her journey of learning to play Irish fiddle.  She is also proficient in harp and concertina. She tours regularly with Japanese virtuoso guitarist, Junji Shirota.

 Garry O’Briain is one of the most sought after and distinguished accompanists  in Irish traditional music. His distinctive style on mandocello and guitar is so  recognisable and reflects his remarkable skill and ease in a wide range of genres. He has been a member of landmark Irish music ensembles  including Skylark, Buttons and Bows and Boys of the Lough. His list of recording projects as a session player is extensive; he has written music for stage, film and television, as well as over a hundred songs. He has solo CDs “ Cat won’t Fly” and “Carolan’s Dream” that are critically acclaimed  by music lovers and  critics alike.

Friday 27th May in the Tullamore Rugby Club. Concert starts at 8.00pm.

Adm €15 (cash please)

Tullamore Club Sessions is supported by Offaly County Council Arts Office and the Dept. of Tourism, Culture and Arts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media