Stellar line-up for Club Sessions at Offaly Rugby Club this Friday

The Club Sessions is delighted to return to Tullamore Rugby Club with a stellar line up of musicians. Manus McGuire, Mareka Naito and Garry O Briain will entertain the audience and a great night of music is in guaranteed.

Manus McGuire is a fiddle player, born in Tullamore, having grown up in Sligo and now resident in County Clare. His musical gift became widely recognised at a young age when he won the prestigious Fiddler of Dooney, Irish national fiddle competition, at age 14. Since then he has gone on to record fifteen albums, with Buttons and Bows, Moving Cloud, Brock McGuire Band and Full Tilt, as well as three solo fiddle recordings.

Mareka Naito started playing classical violin at age 3 and won numerous competitions such as the Japan Classical Music competition and Velsus International Junior Competition ( Italy). She first discovered Irish traditional music in 2007 and began her journey of learning to play Irish fiddle. She is also proficient in harp and concertina. She tours regularly with Japanese virtuoso guitarist, Junji Shirota.

Garry O’Briain is one of the most sought after and distinguished accompanists in Irish traditional music. His distinctive style on mandocello and guitar is so recognisable and reflects his remarkable skill and ease in a wide range of genres. He has been a member of landmark Irish music ensembles including Skylark, Buttons and Bows and Boys of the Lough. His list of recording projects as a session player is extensive; he has written music for stage, film and television, as well as over a hundred songs. He has solo CDs “ Cat won’t Fly” and “Carolan’s Dream” that are critically acclaimed by music lovers and critics alike.

Friday 27th May in the Tullamore Rugby Club. Concert starts at 8.00pm.

Adm €15 (cash please)

Tullamore Club Sessions is supported by Offaly County Council Arts Office and the Dept. of Tourism, Culture and Arts.