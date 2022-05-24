Search

24 May 2022

Offaly community group relaunches fabulous house draw

Killeigh Community Centre

An architect's drawing of the community centre planned for Killeigh

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

24 May 2022 2:39 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Killeigh Community Centre Development Association are continuing with the Win a House campaign launched in June 2021 in a bid to raise the funding needed to complete the Community Centre project.

Last year, they purchased a beautiful three-bedroom house in the Royal Oaks estate in Enfield to raffle and launched the Win a House in Enfield Campaign. While the committee had hoped to be in a position to hold the draw in January 2022, they have now extended this date to 19th December 2022.

They have relaunched the campaign and made some changes to it, primarily offering a cash alternative to the house prize of €300,000. They have also changed the name of the draw to Win a House in Meath. This was based on professional advice and thjey hope will attract a wider audience and to ensure the success of the draw. Existing ticket holders can rest assured that tickets purchased under the original campaign (Win a House in Enfield) are still valid for the draw.

The committee have engaged Payne Creative, a Digital Media company run by local woman, Hannah Payne to refresh and revitalise the campaign. She has come up with some new and innovative ideas to promote the draw and in the coming months, they will be running additional bonus draws with cash prizes, free tickets and a few surprises along the way! The final draw for the main prize of the House in Royal Oaks, Enfield or €300,000 in cash will take place live on 19th December 2022.

The committee continue its commitment to the local community by making sure this draw is a success and to raise a substantial amount of money to get the doors of the much needed Killeigh Community Centre finally open! For more information on the draw and on our overall project visit www.winahouseinmeath.com and our Facebook page.

They are also delighted to announce that the very popular Family Fun Day & BBQ is back and will be held on Monday June 6 in the Killeigh GAA grounds from 2pm – 6pm.

They ran two very successful fun days on the June Bank Holidays in 2018 and 2019 but this community event could not go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

Lots of fun activities are planned and we look forward to welcoming young and old on the day!

