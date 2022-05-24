Medical Scientists at Tullamore hospital take to the picket line

MEDICAL Scientists at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore returned to the picket today Tuesday May, 24 for a second day of strike action over pay parity.

A one day stoppage which took place last Wednesday May 18 failed to get the desired result according to the MSLA (Medical Laboratory Scientists Association), this has resulted in pickets being placed outside of hospitals today Tuesday and also tomorrow Wednesday of this week.

Medical scientists at Tullamore Hospital, Naomi Cronin and Yvonne Murray, said they are seeking pay parity with clinical biochemists in the pathology lab who they claim ''do the same work but get paid more.''

''20 years ago there was a report that agreed we should both be paid the same, said Naomi Cronin. ''It was approved by Micheál Martin who was Minister for Health at the time. When the next round of public sector pay talks came in 2002 the clinical biochemists were paid on average 8% more.''

''They do the exact same job. They have a different degree but we do the same work,'' stressed Yvonne Murray.

They are also severely understaffed according to Yvonne. ''Across the country there are 20% vacancies. We have 11% at the moment at Tullamore hospital. We have so little staff, we are tired and burnt out. The pay parity is just to bring staff in and encourage them to come into the industry again and to stop leaving it for the private sector and higher paid jobs. We need more people,'' she said.

The work stoppage has created severe disruption not only at Tullamore hospital but in hospitals all over the country. The HSE say it has led to ''the cancellation of many inpatient and day-case elective procedures and hospital outpatient appointments across the country.''

All routine GP testing services have been suspended. Patients currently in hospital requiring tests will also be affected. Services that will continue include dialysis and some cancer services. Since last Monday hospitals have been contacting patients directly.

''As this is a developing situation we would ask patients not to phone hospitals at this time. Hospitals will provide further clarity and details as soon as possible and we will be posting information and updates from hospitals on www.hse.ie,''said the HSE.

The HSE said it is working with the MLSA to ensure arrangements are in place for the provision of a limited range of services.

''We anticipate that this action will have a knock on effect on Emergency Departments and is expected to lead to delays for patients with non-urgent care needs. Emergency Departments will operate as normal and will prioritise the treatment of the sickest and most urgent patients.

Appointments and procedures disrupted by the strikes will be rescheduled as soon as possible.''

According to Naomi Cronin the HSE and the Department of Health have told the MLSA their position remains unchanged and they have nothing to offer outside of the public sector pay talks.

''We have dates set up for 3 more days of action next week which they have been warned of and are aware of. We don't want to do this. We are part of the patient care team, we want to look after our patients,'' said Yvonne Murray.