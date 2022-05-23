New bike hire service up and running at Offaly's Boora Discovery Park

A YOUNG man from Banagher is currently employed at the new bike rental service in Lough Boora and further recruitment is expected for the summer season.

Lough Boora Bike Rental has been set up by Phoenix Park Bikes, the Dublin company which won the contract for the service just over a year ago.

Cristiano Santos, aged 22, has been working at the bike hire centre for about a month.

“It's good, some days really good, some days not as good, it depends on the weather but it's going good so far,” he said.

At the moment bikes are available for hire five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10am and 6pm.

It is expected the service will be expanded to seven days a week. “Weekends are super busy, especially on a Sunday,” said Cristiano, who grew up in Banagher after his family moved there from Portugal when he was two.

There are scores of new bikes in Boora, so many that some have not even been unpacked from their boxes yet and the range covers all ages and requirements, including electric bikes.

They can be hired for one hour, three hours or a full day and helmets and high viz jackets are available.

There was controversy last year when local man Pat Barrett, a Bord na Mona briquette factory worker who had been operating the bike business for 11 years, was unsuccessful in his tender to continue.

There were calls for Bord na Mona to reverse the decision and an online campaign seeking a boycott of the new operator was launched.

Subsequently Bord na Mona and Mr Barrett issued a joint statement in which the company recognised he had contributed to the success of Lough Boora Discovery Park and in which he encouraged the public to keep supporting the amenity.

Dublin GAA star is the owner of the company which won the contract.

Separately, an Offaly couple, Orla Clancy and her husband Sean, were awarded the contract from Bord na Mona to run the café at Lough Boora.

The founders of Clanwood Organic Farm in Cloghan, they branded the Boora business as the Organic Kitchen, and they have been running it successfully for the past year.