23 May 2022

Age Friendly Showcase event in Offaly this week

23 May 2022 1:09 PM

An Age Friendly Showcase event takes place on Tuesday, May 24 in the Tullamore Court Hotel from 10am to 4pm.

This is an Information sharing event with workshops from the following:

* Dental Hospital

* Midland Regional Hospital Frailty Team and Occupational Health

* Irish Hospice Foundation: Think Ahead - Advance Care Planning Tool

Supports and services of interest to older people will be showcased with information stands containing leaflets and brochures available for older people on a range of areas of interest.

Also, Chime are providing free hearing tests and the Irish Heart Foundation will provide free blood pressure checks.

This free Showcase event is organised by Offaly Age Friendly, Offaly Public Participation Network through Offaly County Council. All welcome.

