Calls for civic reception for athletes who have brought honour to Offaly

The Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District Councillor Tony McCormack has called for a civic reception for Jordan Conroy and other Offaly athletes
THERE have been calls for civic receptions for a number of people who brought honour to Tullamore and Offaly recently.
At the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, the Cathaoirleach, Councillor Tony McCormack said Jordan Conroy who participated in the Tokyo Olympics with Ireland’s Rugby Sevens and also in Dancing with the Stars was very deserving.
Cllr McCormack also mentioned the Sacred Heart School girls who represented Ireland in the World Schools Cross Country Championship in Slovakia which he said was ''no mean feat.''
Another worthy recipient, said Cllr McCormack, was Laura Mooney (Tullamore Harriers AC) who set a new Irish U23 10,000m record, competing for Providence at the Penn Relays.
''I would like to see these people honoured in their municipal district, either here (Aras an Chontae) or back up in the town hall. These are fantastic people who have received the highest honour,’’ said Cllr McCormack.
Cllr Sean O'Brien agreed, adding ''it was extremely important that we recognise them.''
