Tullamore would be a poor place without Christmas Lights says Councillor

TULLAMORE Christmas Lights committee received €7,000 under the Community Grants Scheme but Councillor Declan Harvey sought more at the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

''Maybe in time you would consider another few bob. Tullamore would be a poor place without Christmas lights, I would ask as part of the committee to give us more funds going forward,'' he said.

This year the Tullamore Municipal District received funding of €77,000 for community grants. This is divided up among a large number of groups.

Meetings administrator Brenda Corbet said the council had received applications from groups who sought funding in excess of €200,000.

Supporting Cllr Harvey the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Tony McCormack said, ''it would be a poor reflection if we didn't have lights.'' He acknowledged the ''great work done in the last few years'' by the committee and more lights and streets had been added. ''The businesses have gone through a hard time and we weren’t able to get money off them in the last few years,'' he said.

Councillor Frank Moran who was part of the committee deciding who received funding, said, ''to put it into perspective, we got €77,000 we distributed €65,950 which left €11,050 as we want to keep something in the funds. He said he agreed the Christmas Lights in Tullamore were great but he pointed out that there are 4 Christmas Lights Committees in the Tullamore Municipal District. He said Tullamore had received €7,000, Clara €1,400, Ballycumber €800, and Mountbolus €500. He said ''there has been quite a considerable allocation for Tullamore. If we had more we would double it or triple that,'' he added.

The Cathaoirleach, Cllr Tony McCormack responded, ''there is nobody giving out here. We realise everybody wins. Without the funding those lights wouldn't go ahead, it's just if money become available in the future. We understand we are not giving out.''

Councillor Declan Harvey said he was not giving out either, ''I am just putting our best foot forward for more funding if it comes available. Thank you,'' he finished.

Another group to benefit from the grants was the St Patrick's Day Parade Committee. Councillor Sean O'Brien said the parade costs €8,000 each year to run. ''It's great to get the help. We had council workers out at 8am on the morning of the parade. It is great to see the council intertwined with the community,'' he said.