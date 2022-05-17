Search

17 May 2022

Plans for N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan link road remain suspended

Councillor Danny Owens has urged Offaly County Council to keep fighting for the proposed link road between Tullamore and Kilbeggan to go ahead

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

17 May 2022 3:42 PM

THE proposed N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan link road remains suspended with no funding to move the project any further the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District heard.

Councillor Danny Owens said this should not be a deterrent and both the executive and councillors should fight to make it a priority.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Owens said he wanted to stress the asset the road would be to the people of Offaly. ''It's an important piece of road infrastructure and there is a cloud hanging over it right now. In Offaly, County Council members and the executive should strive to ensure the road will be back on the agenda in due course. ''

Cllr Owens said the current suspension of works reminds him of the Edenderry to Enfield road which had been shelved and had been ''lying in abidance for a number of years,'' but he said due to the ''ingenuity and persistence of councillors and the executive they ensured it was done.''

''We have to take up the cudgels and be prepared to keep knocking on the Government's door to ensure it sees the light of day. It would be of great benefit to the people of Offaly and Westmeath. I suggest we have it on the agenda for every second meeting of the council,'' he said.

Cllr Owens was supported by Councillor Declan Harvey and the Cathaoirleach Councillor Tony McCormack.

Director of Services Tom Shanahan said the selection of the N52 Kilbeggan Link Route was to be published in March. Mr Shanahan said the council executive met with Transport Infrastructure Ireland TII last week and outlined the case. ''As you are aware no funding was allocated in 2022 to advance to the next stage which would be the detailed design stage. The project remains suspended until 2023. Once the selection is published in June we will formally be making a submission to TII that it will advance to the next stage. At the moment we have no funding for the scheme,'' said Mr Shanahan.

Councillor Tony McCormack said the matter is ''brought up on a regular basis. It's important for the town. He said ''Durrow Cross is an accident waiting to happen, when it comes to school times it’s horrendous.''

Councillor Frank Moran said he was very disappointed to hear that it will be June before the selection is published. ''It’s obstructing people that are on the route from applying for planning permission. For it to go on for another month, it’s not good enough. Could you go back and ask them to publish a little bit quicker,'' he suggested.

In 2021 Offaly County Council said delivering the project would be a priority. It said the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Road currently operates above capacity, carrying over 14,000 vehicles per day. It said that safety is compromised by a narrow hard shoulder and at grade junctions and private access points.

