16 May 2022

Celebration of volunteering takes place this week in Offaly

Cllr Noel Cribbin receiving a “gift” on behalf of Edenderry Tidy Towns Committee from Offaly Volunteer Centre Board member, Malachy Mangan

16 May 2022 6:00 PM

National Volunteering Week takes place during the third week of May every year and is dedicated to showcasing the contribution of volunteers and their impact on our communities.

This year’s theme is Celebrate Volunteers, with a specific focus each day on areas including the environment and health & wellbeing.

Deirdre Fox, Offaly Volunteer Centre commented: “It’s been a tough few years for us all and it’s great to see volunteers across the county get back to doing what they love. From sports clubs to community clean ups, this week is dedicated to all those people who take time to give back and make our communities a better place. So many people had to put their volunteering on hold during the pandemic and as the county and country continues to reopen, we want to celebrate volunteers for all that they do.”

National Volunteering Week will be anchored by a digital campaign sharing personal volunteer stories and encouraging people across the county to think about the incredible impact that volunteers have on our communities.

Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing, Frank Feighan T.D commented: "Healthy Ireland are again supporting National Volunteering Week. Volunteering plays a critical role in supporting healthy, resilient communities, a reality that became even more clear during the pandemic. I want to thank volunteers nationwide for their dedication and commitment to supporting those most in need. It’s also a good time to take stock and remember that volunteers must focus on their own health and wellbeing while giving so much to others.”

National Volunteering Week runs from 16th – 22nd May.

For further information contact Deirdre Fox 083 0154668/9

