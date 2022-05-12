Search

12 May 2022

''This place is unbelievable'' remarks judge after defendants fail to show up at Tullamore district court

Judge Miriam Walsh was not impressed when a number of defendants failed to appear at this week's Tullamore district court

Offaly Live court reporter

12 May 2022 4:09 PM

''This place is unbelievable'' said Judge Miriam Walsh at this week’s Tullamore District Court. 

The judge made her remarks in light of the large number of defendants who failed to show up in court to face charges and summonses. 

Since the promotion of Judge Catherine Staines to the circuit court last February, various judges have been presiding over sittings of the weekly district court in Tullamore. 

Judge Walsh was clearly not impressed at the significant rate of defendants who didn’t appear at yesterday’s Wednesday May 11 sitting. 

 A new District Court Judge has been appointed in Offaly and Laois to replace Judge Staines. He is Andrew Cody, a solicitor from Newbridge.  He is not expected to begin officiating until September. 

Andrew Cody (pictured below) is a native of Clonmore, Templemore, and has been in practice in Reidy Stafford LLP Newbridge and Kilcullen where he served as Managing Partner for over 18 years.

Mr Cody was educated at Cistercian College (Class of 1982) and then at University College Cork. He is married to Eva O’Brien, and they have two grown up children, Katie, and Nicholas. 

