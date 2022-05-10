Jury in Offaly burglary and assault trial view Clara CCTV footage

THE jury in the trial of a man accused of a burglary and two assaults in Clara today (Tuesday, May 10) viewed CCTV footage which gardai say shows the accused man walking around the town on the night of the offence.

A compilation of recordings from cameras at Nigel's Place, Kenny's shop, house number 2 in Railway View, Clara swimming pool and the Londis shop was played at Tullamore Circuit Court.

The footage was harvested by Detective Garda Colin O'Leary. Garda David Harney, who presented it to the jury, identified one of the men as Dylan Coughlan and the other as Wayne Dolan.

Dylan Coughlan (22), Armstrong Grove, Clara, denies charges alleging aggravated burglary, assaulting John Sheerin, causing him harm, and threatening to kill or cause serious injury to John Sheerin, at 3 Kinclare, Clara on September 1, 2019.

Mr Coughlan has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Derek Tuite at 5 Railway View, Clara, and to producing a bat, on the same date.

At the beginning of the trial last week Kevin White, BL, prosecuting (instructed by Sandra Mahon, Offaly state solicitor) told the jurors they need not concern themselves with Wayne Dolan because he is being dealt with by another court.

The trial has already heard that John Sheerin, now aged 70, was attacked by two men with shovels in his bedroom at his home at about 5am on September 1, 2019.

Mr Sheerin also said he was threatened with a knife and €700 was stolen from him when he was brought to his kitchen after being woken up and beaten.

The second alleged victim, Derek Tuite, said in evidence he had been drinking in his house at Railway View with two men, Dylan Coughlan and Wayne Dolan, and he asked them to leave because he wanted to go to bed.

When eventually they left he said they asked him to leave the door unlocked because they'd be back in a while.

Mr Tuite said he ignored them, locked the door and went to bed and some hours later on September 1 he woke up and the two men had surrounded him and were shouting at him, asking why he locked the door.

He said Wayne Dolan jumped on him, put a knife to his neck and punched him, and Dylan Coughlan, who had a pole or a bar in his hand, kicked him on the head. He recalled saying to them: “Please stop, please stop, I done nothing wrong.”

He said he was beaten for a while and there was blood all over his bed sheets. He also remembered them telling him they had beaten someone up and taken money from him.

According to garda evidence on Tuesday, a camera at 2 Railway View showed Mr Coughlan and Mr Dolan walking from the direction of 5 Railway View, Mr Tuite's residence, at 3.30am. They were going towards the entrance of the estate.

The same camera also recorded two persons running towards 5 Railway View at 5.43am and shortly before that, at 5.34am, a camera at the swimming pool captured two people walking from the direction of Ballycumber in the direction of Railway View.

The trial has already heard that Kinclare, where Mr Sheerin lived, was off the Ballycumber road in Clara near the library.

Other cameras recorded Mr Coughlan and Mr Dolan outside Nigel's public house at 12.23am, and walking nearby at various times up to 2.06am.

Later in the morning, at 9.43am, a man on a bicycle identified by gardai as Wayne Dolan was seen cycling from 5 Railway View and arriving at the Londis shop at 10.02am before going back to Railway View. He is then seen walking to the same shop about an hour later.

Meanwhile, Mr Coughlan was recorded getting out of a Volkswagen Passat at Londis at 11.24am and going inside to buy something.

The trial previously heard evidence that he had got a lift to the shop and that a man working in Londis remembered serving him and speaking to him.

Replying to Colm Smyth, SC, defending Mr Coughlan (instructed by Patrick Martin, solicitor), Garda Harney agreed that there was no CCTV footage from Kinclare.

Another guard involved in the investigation, Detective Garda Adrian Hanley, said that footage from the cameras at the library had not recorded anything because they faced the road, not the path, and worked using motion detectors.

A report from Dr Sibeal Waldron, Forensic Science Ireland, revealed that bloodstains on a blanket from Derek Tuite's house matched Mr Tuite's DNA and there was also a match between the same man and a bottle of Captain Morgan's found at his residence.

Dr Waldron also examined a glove recovered from a fence at the rear of John Sheerin's house but it was not linked with Mr Sheerin, Mr Coughlan, Mr Dolan or Mr Tuite.

The trial also heard evidence from two women living in the house next door to Mr Tuite, Leanne O'Neill and Leah Aitken.

They both said they heard banging on the morning of September 1 and saw Dylan Coughlan and another person in Mr Tuite's back garden pulling at a window.

The jury further heard that gardai from the scenes of crime division found marks left by a tool which would have been used to open the top part of a window at the back of Mr Tuite's house.

Fingerprint marks found underneath the door handle at Mr Sheerin's house were not connected with either Mr Coughlan or Mr Dolan but entry was said to have been gained through a rear window.

Clothing was seized from Mr Tuite's house, as was Stanley knife and those items were produced to the jury.

Mr White said on Tuesday afternoon that the State's evidence had concluded and closing arguments from the prosecution and defence are expected on Wednesday morning.