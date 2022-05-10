Offaly area residents association holds AGM tonight

A residents association in Tullamore holds its AGM tonight
The annual general meeting of the Rahan Road Residents Association in Tullamore will take place tonight, Tuesday, May 10.
The AGM will be held in Hugh Lynch's public house, Kilbride St and is set to commence at 8.30 pm.
All residents are welcome to attend.
