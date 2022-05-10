Green light for cafe and gastropub at former Tullamore DEW Heritage Centre

Offaly County Council has granted conditional approval for a change of use of the former Tullamore DEW Heritage Centre at Bury Quay into a cafe, and gastropub. Kitchen stores, toilets and new external signage are also included in the plan.

In November 2021 William Grant & Sons announced that the Heritage Centre had been acquired by Emante Ltd, a partnership between Alan Clancy and golfer Shane Lowry.

The takeover followed an extensive consultation and competitive bidding process to select an appropriate new owner for the historic building.

Westmeath man Alan Clancy, a native of Clonmellon, is already the owner of hotels, bars, restaurants and nightclubs all over Ireland and it was in one of them, 37 Dawson Street in Dublin, that the first party immediately after Shane Lowry's 2019 Open win, took place.

Alan's other company NolaClan also runs the 16-bedroom hotel House on Leeson Street in Dublin, the Mexican restaurant Xico, two other House establishments in Limerick and Belfast, and the Oyster Tavern in Cork.

Speaking at the time of the acquisition Alan Clancy said; “We’re delighted to acquire The Old Bonded Warehouse. We look forward to doing our part to boost the local economy in the years ahead and will be sharing more plans about the building next year.”

The local authority attached 6 conditions when granting permission for the development, taking into consideration the historic value of the protected structure.

All works are to be managed and supervised on an ongoing basis by a conservation architect, this is in order to protect the architectural heritage. The works are to retain the maximum amount of surviving historic fabric, including structural elements, plasterwork and joinery and it must be designed to cause minimum interference to the building structure and or fabric. Items that have to be removed for repair should be recorded prior to removal, catalogued and numbered to allow for authentic reinstatement.

All existing original features not part of the works are to be protected during the course of the refurbishment.

Noise emissions at the nearest noise sensitive location such as dwellings, schools, places of workshop or areas of high amenity should not exceed certain decibel levels between 8am and 8pm and 8pm and 8am.

The developer will also have to take reasonable measures to mitigate any environmental nuisance (noise or dust) which may arise during construction. Construction will only be allowed to take place during working hours 7am to 6.30pm. Monday to Friday and 8am to 1.30pm Saturday only unless otherwise authorised by the planning authority.