Search

10 May 2022

Green light for cafe and gastropub at former Tullamore DEW Heritage Centre

Shane Lowry and Alan Clancy the new owners of the former Tullamore DEW Heritage Centre

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

10 May 2022 3:29 PM

Offaly County Council has granted conditional approval for a change of use of the former Tullamore DEW Heritage Centre at Bury Quay into a cafe, and gastropub. Kitchen stores, toilets and new external signage are also included in the plan.

In November 2021 William Grant & Sons announced that the Heritage Centre had been acquired by Emante Ltd, a partnership between Alan Clancy and golfer Shane Lowry.

The takeover followed an extensive consultation and competitive bidding process to select an appropriate new owner for the historic building.

Westmeath man Alan Clancy, a native of Clonmellon, is already the owner of hotels, bars, restaurants and nightclubs all over Ireland and it was in one of them, 37 Dawson Street in Dublin, that the first party immediately after Shane Lowry's 2019 Open win, took place.

Alan's other company NolaClan also runs the 16-bedroom hotel House on Leeson Street in Dublin, the Mexican restaurant Xico, two other House establishments in Limerick and Belfast, and the Oyster Tavern in Cork.

Speaking at the time of the acquisition Alan Clancy said; “We’re delighted to acquire The Old Bonded Warehouse. We look forward to doing our part to boost the local economy in the years ahead and will be sharing more plans about the building next year.”

The local authority attached 6 conditions when granting permission for the development, taking into consideration the historic value of the protected structure.

All works are to be managed and supervised on an ongoing basis by a conservation architect, this is in order to protect the architectural heritage. The works are to retain the maximum amount of surviving historic fabric, including structural elements, plasterwork and joinery and it must be designed to cause minimum interference to the building structure and or fabric. Items that have to be removed for repair should be recorded prior to removal, catalogued and numbered to allow for authentic reinstatement.

All existing original features not part of the works are to be protected during the course of the refurbishment.

Noise emissions at the nearest noise sensitive location such as dwellings, schools, places of workshop or areas of high amenity should not exceed certain decibel levels between 8am and 8pm and 8pm and 8am.

The developer will also have to take reasonable measures to mitigate any environmental nuisance (noise or dust) which may arise during construction. Construction will only be allowed to take place during working hours 7am to 6.30pm. Monday to Friday and 8am to 1.30pm Saturday only unless otherwise authorised by the planning authority.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media