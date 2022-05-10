Massive prize fund for this year's Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show

THE Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show held its national launch this week.

The launch took place at the Lisnagree Farm owned by Jim and Catherine Geoghegan, Streamstown, Co Westmeath.

The Geoghegan family are loyal exhibitors of the Show while showcasing their Charolais Cattle Herd. It was attended by Show personnel and representatives of FBD, who are delighted to announce have renewed their title sponsorship of the National Livestock Show.

At the launch John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Officer said: “FBD Insurance has grown hand in hand with Irish farming over the last 50 years, and we are proud to be a partner to the Irish Agri-industry through our support of events like the Tullamore Show. We are extremely proud to be the sponsor of the National Livestock Show at Tullamore Show and are delighted to be working with the Tullamore Show committee again this year. On behalf of FBD, I wish everybody involved in organising the Tullamore Show, as well as the competitors, exhibitors, and attendees all the very best from the team at FBD Insurance. FBD is proud to be associated with this outstanding show and we look forward to seeing you all in Tullamore in August.”

Joseph Molloy, Chairman of Tullamore Show stated “he is delighted to have FBD as our title sponsors continuing our strong and successful alliance. It’s been a long spell with no shows and people are eager to showcase their wares whether its prize livestock, baking, crafts or trade stands and many more. Tullamore Show is always a great family day out with something of interest for everyone. We look forward to welcoming all urban and rural dwellers to enjoy the diverse attractions and entertainment on Sunday 14th August.”

This year’s Show takes place on Sunday 14th August at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball with over 1000 classes with a massive prize fund of €175,000 along with a range of highly sought-after medals and cups to be won on the day. The FBD National Livestock Show will feature classes in dairy, pedigree, and commercial cattle. Also included in our Livestock Schedule are sheep introducing three new breeds into the showing ring Blue Texel, Dassenkop and Spotted Dutch. We are delighted to have pigs added to our programme including the All-Ireland Pig of the Year.

The Programme offers competitions in equestrian, poultry, home industries and inventions. Online entries are now open and a visit to www.tullamoreshow.com will give all the details.

The 700 approx trade spaces are keenly sought after and are filling up fast & furious. Any business wishing to be part of this great trade event should note that Friday 20th May is the closing date for stand applications. All information relating to trade stand applications, together with the full application process is also available on the show website.