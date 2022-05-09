90% of patients experienced “good or very good care”, during pandemic at Tullamore hospital

The results of last year’s (2021) National Patient Experience Survey found that 90% of patients attending Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore (MRHT) say they had a good or a very good experience, significantly ahead of the national average.

One patient who attended Tullamore Hospital remarked “The commitment, care, friendliness of all staff secretarial, carers, nurses, doctors, cleaners, catering, porters was amazing” while another patient said “ Care and attention to me was first class, nothing was too much trouble.”

In all areas of last year’s survey the hospital in Tullamore achieved results that were ahead of the national average. This included how staff dealt with admissions and discharges and also in terms of how medical staff diagnosed, treated and cared for patients during their stay.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has just launched its National Inpatient Experience Survey for 2022. Eligible patients who have been discharged from hospital during the month of May, will receive an invitation in the post to participate in the survey. They can respond online or by post and will be asked about their recent stay in order to find out what is working well, and where improvements can be made.

The results will then be carefully scrutinised by management and staff at the hospital who will respond by introducing initiatives to make things better for patients.

Commenting Emma McVeigh, Patient Safety Manager at Tullamore Hospital said, ''A number of areas for improvement were identified as a result of last year’s survey and these included better communication between patients and staff. We have used the 2021 results to develop quality improvement plans, to ensure patients’ priorities are being addressed.''

As a result of the findings of the 2021 Patients Survey in Tullamore the following new measures have been introduced:

Communication

· Open disclosure training is ongoing throughout the hospital, as of April 2022 58% of staff have undertaken the training

· A new person has been appointed to the Partnering with Patient Coordinator role. They will begin working at Tullamore hospital next June. It will be their job to advocate and communicate with staff on behalf of patients.

Discharge

· Improved procedures will be developed to improve communication on discharge around medication side effects and danger signals

· There will be collaboration with the recently appointed Medication Safety Pharmacist to improve information about drug safety provided to patients when they are leaving the hospital

· A review is currently underway of all discharge information leaflets available to patients

· New practices will be developed to improve communication between hospital staff and family members when the patient is being discharged

According to Catriona McDonald, the General Manager at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, ''The results of our most recent survey, with 90% of our patients saying the care was good or very good is testament to the hard work and commitment of the dedicated staff at MRHT. We are constantly working to improve the patient experience through listening, responding and improving. This new survey for 2022 will provide us with a clear insight into what we are doing well and where we need to introduce new practices and measures to improve things. I am urging all patients who receive a form to complete it, so we can continue to deliver an excellent standard of care.''

Trevor O’Callaghan, Group CEO Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) said, ''The results from 2021 showed Tullamore Hospital to be delivering the highest levels of good patient experience in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. Across all the hospitals surveyed, there was a constant reference to the care and compassion shown by staff across our Hospitals. To this end, I wish to thank all staff for their commitment to the provision of high quality healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank staff who engaged whole heartedly with the survey by encouraging patients to participate and then by working diligently on quality improvement initiatives to improve services. Finally, I wish to sincerely thank the patients who willingly gave of their time to provide insight into their experiences in relation to their hospital care.''