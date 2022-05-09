OPINION: Bishop Casey's resignation heralded beginning of end for a particular brand of Catholicism in Ireland

IT'S 30 years ago since that seismic event in the recent history of the Irish Catholic Church took place. On May 7 1992 The Irish Times ran a front page story headed “Dr Casey resigns as Bishop of Galway”.

It referred to “payments amounting to $115,000 to a woman in Connecticut and a lawyer in New York on July 25th, 1990, and other regular payments to the woman over a period of 15 years since the mid-1970s.”

Within days Annie Murphy was being interviewed by Irish media and told her story and that of her son, Peter.

The Ireland of May 1992 was a foreign country. Albert Reynolds had been taoiseach for three months and was in “a temporary little arrangement” with the Progressive Democrats. Minister for health Dr John O’Connell was preparing a Bill to allow contraceptives be more freely available and there were nervous whispers of another divorce referendum after the dramatic defeat of the one in 1986.

The idea of an Irish Catholic bishop having sex, never mind having a 17-year-old son, was truly shocking where the devout were concerned. It was, quite literally, beyond belief. That such a bishop should also take money from diocesan accounts was a double whammy which stretched credibility to breaking point.

May 7, 1992 was the beginning of the end of the long 19th-century of a particular brand of Catholicism in Ireland. It was, of course, a pale dawn before what was to come. Bishop Eamonn Casey’s offences, in that context, seem minor indeed to the tsunami of clerical child sex abuse scandals to come and still unknown to the wider public back then.

Bishop Casey, then 65, had operated at a senior level in Irish Catholic church governance for 23 years at the time, from his appointment as Bishop of Kerry in 1969. But he was an embarrassment to the Church after 1992 and treated accordingly. As has been evident in other contexts in Ireland too, great institutions are merciless when it comes to individuals who get in their way, or who are likely to cause them discomfort.

After 1992 the Church was determined to keep him as far away from the spotlight as possible. It was why he ended up in Ecuador for five years with the American Missionary Society of St James the Apostle until 1998 followed then by 'exile' in a south of England parish before eventually being allowed back to Ireland to live in a quiet rural Galway townland where he was never allowed say Mass publicly before his death in 2017. By then he probably no longer cared, having succumbed to Alzheimers disease, with which he was first diagnosed in 2002.

In a 1998 interview I conducted with the then Archbishop of Westminister and President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales Cardinal Basil Hume made it quite clear to me that Bishop Casey would not be allowed back to the Westminster archdiocese where he had served before becoming Bishop of Kerry.

It was while there in the 1960s that Bishop Casey founded the housing agency Shelter, of which Cardinal Hume was his successor as president. It provided housing, initially for Irish emigrants but expanded from there.

Cardinal Hume had by then something of the reputation of a living saint. I had approached him with that in mind and was taken aback by the toughness with which I was met when I asked whether Bishop Casey might be allowed back in Westminster. Basil was not for turning. His opposition was implacable, rock solid. No mercy there.

He was himself not without blemish, as emerged later. In 2018 the UK’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse reported “appalling” levels of sexual abuse inflicted over a 40-year period on pupils at two leading Catholic schools in England, the Benedictine Ampleforth and Downside schools.

Cardinal Hume, who died in 1999, had been abbot at Ampleforth before becoming Archbishop of Westminster in 1976. In 2005 Leeds Crown Court was told by police during a trial that pupils suffered decades of abuse there involving at least six paedophiles following a decision by then Abbot Basil Hume not to call in police when first alerted to the abuse.

Eventually a post was found for Bishop Casey in the English diocese of Arundel and Brighton where Cormac Murphy O’Connor was bishop, a man with strong Cork connections who later succeeded Basil Hume as Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster. Then in 2000 it was revealed that he too had covered up and moved an abuser priest who continued to sexually abuse children in his new post.

Bishop Casey was kept out of Ireland until 2006, 14 years after the 1992 revelations. No Irish clerical child sex abuser was ever exiled from Ireland by the church, though some were moved abroad to protect the church. They were members of religious order mainly.

When Bishop Casey was eventually allowed back to Ireland it was to a rural parish in east Co Galway where he was never allowed return to public ministry or say Mass in public again.

It might be said that, but for circumstances, he might himself have meted out similar treatment to an errant colleague.

He treated the then senior dean at Maynooth, Fr Gerard McGinnity, harshly in the early 1980s when McGinnity tried to alert bishops to the alleged abuse activities involving then seminary president Msgr Micheál Ledwith. And, as a bishop, he was said to have been hard on his priests in Kerry and Galway.

On the positive side, he was actively concerned about the emigrant Irish and set up agencies to help them in Britain and the US. He set up Trócaire which remains one of the most successful and best-known development agencies in Ireland. His radical concern for Central America led to his refusal, along with now President Michael D Higgins, to meet Ronald Reagan when the US president visited Galway in 1984.

He was a frequent visitor to Central America and might have been killed there when representing the Irish bishops at the murdered Archbishop Oscar Romero’s (canonized by Pope Francis in 2018) funeral in 1980. Sixty-five people were shot dead during the funeral Mass, which he attended, when the cathedral was attacked by the Nicaraguan military.

In the west of Ireland, as Bishop of Galway, he and Connacht’s other Catholic bishops helped to set up the Western Development Commission.

The other side of that driven personality was a sometimes loud personality with a taste for fast cars, drink, diverting company, including women, and good cheer.

He did not endear himself to all, not least to some brother bishops whose style would have been to step back where he would plunge on and who would have regarded his singing on The Late Late Show as vulgar.

However, the extent of his pastoral work and his experience among ordinary people set him apart from them too.

He spent his later years in a nursing home in Co Clare. One of his last public appearances was at the Dublin launch in May 2010 of 'The Search for Justice: Trócaire – a History' by Brian Maye. Asked then how he was generally, he replied: “I’ve never been discontent in my life and I never will be, no matter what impositions are put on me or what I’m not allowed to do. I don’t care. I am all right with God.” He was not perfect. He was a man. The good that he did lives after him. RIP.