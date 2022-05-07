Landscaping work at site of Ashling Murphy murder

CONSTRUCTION work was under way at the site of Ashling Murphy's murder today.

Landscaping, paving and planting was taking place on the bank of the Grand Canal near Tullamore.

Primary schoolteacher Ashling was just 23 years old when she was killed at Cappincur where she had been jogging on January 12 last.

People using the canal amenity continue to pay their personal tributes at the site where a cross and floral memorial were placed shortly after her murder.

The death of the young Blueball woman, a gifted musician, talented camogie player and popular teacher, shocked the county, country and many places beyond.

Her parents Ray and Kathleen have endorsed a new four-mile road race which will be run in her memory in Tullamore on Sunday, May 22.

Funds from the run will be donated to the Ashling Murphy Memorial Charity which is being established by the family.

The entry fee is €15 and those taking part can register on popupraces.ie