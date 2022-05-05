Offaly tidy towns group appeals for volunteers to help with weekly clean-up

Tullamore Tidy Towns has issued an appeal for volunteers
TULLAMORE Tidy Towns are seeking volunteers for their weekly clean-up.
The clean-up takes place every Wednesday evening at 7 o'clock, meeting in Kilbride Plaza.
As well as litter picking this week they will be painting and weeding flowerbeds.
The number of volunteers are low so please volunteer if you have the time.
All help is appreciated.
