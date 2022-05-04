Arts experience for the centre of Offaly town

Offaly is transforming into a creative hub by creating active engagement within the community. Now Anam Beo artists have brought visibility, creativity with connection to the heartlands.

Offaly’s strategy 2022 is to inspire, imagine and evolve and with the with the launching of the long-awaited Esker Arts Centre in Tullamore this year it is exciting times. Anam Beo artists serve as a collective for artistic skill sharing and social innovations within communities and care settings throughout Offaly.

This summer Anam Beo’s arts, health and visibility campaign will take the form of an open air grand and accessible arts experience in the centre of Tullamore town from the 28th of April through to June. It will also showcase artwork by participants Samantha Leavy and Alison Mc Evoy from The Irish Wheelchair Association, Ballinagar.

The artwork was produced during Anam Beos programme ‘Reconnect’ supportedby

The Bank of Ireland ‘Back to Arts Business to Arts fund’ and Julie Spollen’s ‘My Notebook, My Digital and I’ with an Offaly County Councils Artist’s Award. Also featured will be abeautiful floral image by Pauline Stronge who took part in the ‘Still Lives, Still Alive’collaborative Artists in the Community Project where members from Tullamore Camera Clubwere facilitated by Photographic Artist Veronica Nicholson.

Congratulations to Samantha Leavy, Pauline Stronge and Alison McEvoy.

Speaking about the project Pauline reflected on her experience; “I am delighted and honoured that my photo has been selected for public display. Undertakingthe ‘Still Lives, Still Alive’ project with Veronica Nicholson a Photographic Artist, was a newchallenge for me. It was very interesting and enjoyable to learn how to create hotographs of ‘Still Life’. I have always had a keen interest in photography and joined Tullamore Camera Clubmany years ago. I would like to thank Veronica for her guidance and advice. I would also liketo thank the other members of the Anam Beo group for their encouragement and support.

Thanks also to Julie Spollen, Anam Beo Project Manager who initiated the project”

The art displayed on the billboard at the entrance to Spollen’s carpark, High Street, Tullamore

will change every two weeks. Anam Beo hopes this outdoor billboard exhibition will enhance public engagement for our communities, promoting a place for the arts in the civic spacewhile nurturing and supporting individuals' creative endeavours.

This showcase will also take place during the Bealtaine Festival, ‘Ireland’s National celebration of the arts and creativity as we age’. There is a large body of creative work being produced from the varied and individualised projects for people in Offaly’s community and care settings. Socially inclusive and participatory engagements which produce wonderful artwork.

It is important to celebrate and promote spaces to showcase the community's artwork and creativity