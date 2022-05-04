An Bord Pleanala quash residential development in Offaly

AN Bord Pleanala has quashed an appeal by a developer to build a mix of 99 houses and apartments at Arden in Tullamore, upholding a decision made by Offaly County Council in November 2021.

The Board said the proposed development is located in an area which is zoned for business or for the provision of a technology park.

It also noted that an objective of Offaly County Council is to facilitate large scale employment in the area and to cater for the expansion of the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore and its continued development as a teaching/university hospital or a Med or Bio Technology Park with linkages to the hospital.

The Board also commented that the dominance of vehicular movement considerations in the layout design for the dwellings and the failure to achieve an acceptable density of dwelling units are contrary to the provisions of the Offaly County development plan and to the sustainable development of the area.

In reaching its decision the Board inspector remarked that Arden Road ''is part of a large urban expansion area which appears underdeveloped, except for major roads and where currently there is only a scattering of one-off houses and similar developments.''

The inspector commented that there were overhead power lines traversing the site, In particular a high voltage power line crossing the site in the east-west direction.

The site where the dwellings were to have been located measures 5.98ha. They comprised 8 one-bedroom apartments, 6 two-bedroom terrace houses, 7 three-bedroom detached houses, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 40 four-bedroom semi-detached houses. 8 five-bedroom detached houses and 4 five-bedroom semi-detached houses.

A creche which could cater for a maximum of 50 children and 30 car parking spaces was also included in the plan

Joseph Doorley, c/o Tom Phillips and Associates, Town Planning Consultants of 80. Harcourt Street, Dublin lodged the appeal with An Bord Pleanála on December 15.

A planning application by Sheila Doorley for 60 houses also at Arden was refused by Offaly County Council in October 2021. It was also appealed. There is no update on its status with An Bord Pleanala.