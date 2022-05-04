Man stole handbag to give to someone else who put it under their jumper

A man who took a handbag containing a number of items handed it to another man who put it under his jumper, Tullamore district court heard.

Garda Brendan Kenny said that on October 31, 2022, Edward Morrissey, Apartment 3, Old Shop Building, Emmet Street, Birr, was in a licenced premises in Banagher. He took an unattended handbag and handed it to another person who put it under his jumper. The bag contained an iphone8 and Samsung phone along with an AIB card, a Revolut card, passport, drivers licence and PPS card and cash.

The passport from the handbag was found in a field the next day. On November 3 gardai called to Mr Morrissey’s home and showed him CCTV footage.

The other party who hid the handbag under his jumper in the pub has since died, the court heard. Phones which were in the handbag had been returned to the injured party, but a debit card, cash and a driving licence was not recovered.

Mr Morrissey had 18 previous convictions, one for theft dating back to 2018. His last was in 2021 for a road traffic offence.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant had taken the handbag to give to the deceased. Mr Farrelly said he had been representing both parties and prior to his death the deceased man had indicated he would take full responsibility for the matter.

He described Mr Morrissey as a 48 year old man with two children. He had recovered from heroin addiction. He had been a very good friend to the deceased and was trying to help him as he was in a bad way.

Judge Patricia Cronin put the case back to June 8, 2022 for €150 compensation to be paid to the injured party for the items that haven’t been recovered.