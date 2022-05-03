Many Ukrainians already finding work in Offaly

MANY of the displaced Ukrainians who are being accommodated in Tullamore have already found work across a range of disciplines.

One is working as a dentist, another is employed as a barman and another has a job in graphic design, according to Vlas Novokhatnii, a university student with fluent English who has himself found a role with the office of Minister of State Pippa Hackett assisting his compatriots in Laois and Offaly.

“I guess finding a job for a Ukrainian is a win-win situation because you help both the Ukrainian and the Irish economy,” said Mr Novokhatnii.

Another woman has found a role as an interpreter with the Offaly Local Development Company which is playing a key role in assisting the new arrivals.

In addition to about 130 Ukrainians who are being accommodated in the Central Hotel, 33 women and children are now staying at the Townhouse on High Street in Tullamore.

“They are pretty happy there, they are treated properly and the owner is really helpful. Even though they might not have the same capacity and resources as the Central Hotel they are doing their best,” said Mr Novokhatnii.

Personnel from the HSE have been helping the displaced Ukrainians settle in and providing them with any immediate medical help they need.

Medical card applications are being facilitated and an emergency appointment was made with a dentis for an eight-year-old.

On Tuesday morning Mr Novokhatnii was scheduled to assist another person with a dental appointment in a hospital.

In his work with Minister Hackett's Laois-Offaly office, he tries to coordinate the needs of other Ukrainians across various agencies.

“So if people are interested in accommodation we tell them that the Offaly County Council has a housing officer who will help. The problem is that not many people know that or how to contact the council.

“Maybe when people are interested in employment we direct them to the Offaly Local Development Company or the Department of Social Protection here in Offaly.

“It's hard to manage at the moment but it's getting easier and easier because we are learning every day and people are settling,” said Mr Novokhatnii.

He thanked the management of the Central Hotel. “There's so much more to it than just accommodation and meals and I'm really grateful that the administration is doing all that even though formally they don't have to be involved. They do help and that's so great.”