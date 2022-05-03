Search

03 May 2022

Suspended sentence and 8 years off the road for former army man

Suspended sentence and 8 years off the road for former army man

Judge said every time defendant gets behind the wheel he is putting other drivers at risk

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

03 May 2022 4:15 PM

A man was handed down a suspended sentence and disqualified from driving for eight years when he came before Tullamore District Court on summonses for drink driving and dangerous driving.

Patrick Walsh, 31, Askea Lawns, Tullow Road, Carlow, was stopped by Garda Dominick Fanning at Pound Street , Birr on August 6, 2021.

A blood specimen revealed 235 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Mr Walsh had 11 previous convictions, five for drink driving. He had been disqualified from driving for six years in 2021.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, described it as a sad case. He said Mr Walsh was a 40 year old retired army man who had served the country in Chad and Libya. He said his brother had died from an overdose and he had taken it badly. He has spent time in Cuan Mhuire treatment centre and is six months clean. He asked Judge Patricia Cronin not to jail him as he is getting over the death of his brother. ''I would ask you to give him that chance,'' said Mr Farrelly.

Judge Cronin said this was a very serious offence. She noted there were six charges, two within the last six months and this was his third. She remarked that every time Mr Walsh gets behind the wheel he is putting every driver at risk. She said it warrants a prison sentence. But having listened to the mitigation on his behalf she disqualified him from driving for eight years. She imposed a four month prison term which she suspended. She told him if he comes back before the court within the next 24 months he will be sentenced. She said she was giving him this opportunity on the basis that he had been in Cuan Mhuire and was trying to get his life back on track.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media