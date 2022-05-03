Dean flying the flag for Offaly in New York

Dean Carter from Tullamore flying the Offaly flag in New York
This picture of Dean was taken on top of a 40 storey building which Dean helped to build in New York. Behind is the Chrysler Building.
Dean left Tullamore when he was just 20 to make a new life for himself.
''I didn’t have much for myself back home. I knew I had to do something so I moved away and 5 years later here I am married and have one child and making such a better life for myself. It goes to show when you put your mind to anything you can do it. Never let anything get in your way there is always light at the end of the tunnel,'' says Dean.
