Offaly people asked to nominate voluntary groups for awards

Offaly people are being invited to make nominations for Volunteer awards
OFFALY people are being asked to nominate their voluntary groups or groups they are aware of across the county for the forthcoming Volunteer Group Awards 2022 on May 19.
The awards are to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers in response to the pandemic.
Representatives of finalist groups will be invited to attend the awards event where Winners will be awarded €500 and Runners Up €250 across five categories.
Further details can be found on https://www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Community-Culture/Offaly-County-Council-Volunteer-Group-Awards-2022/ and the link to the short online nomination form is at https://submit.link/RY. Closing Date is next Wednesday 4th May at 4pm.
Don’t miss the opportunity to have your group recognised!
