29 Apr 2022

Offaly Libraries’ Sensory Offaly Collection and Tullamore Library’s Sensory Room launched

TULLAMORE LIBRARY

Offaly Libraries’ Sensory Offaly Collection and Tullamore Library’s Sensory Room has been launched

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

29 Apr 2022 11:07 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey launched Offaly Libraries’ Sensory Offaly Collection and Tullamore Library’s Sensory Room on Wednesday afternoon last,.

This collection has two strands, the Sensory Offaly Book Collection and the Sensory Offaly Toys and Equipment Collection.

The Sensory Offaly Book Collection contains fiction and non-fiction on a range of topics, aimed at supporting people with additional needs and their families and caregivers.

The collection is spread across Tullamore, Birr, Edenderry and Clara libraries and can be borrowed by all library patrons. Visit https://www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Libraries/ for more information.

The Sensory Offaly Toys and Equipment Collection comprises items selected to support people in the development of fine motor, gross motor, social, communication, and life skills. It is suitable for people with disabilities, additional needs and learning challenges, and may be accessed by registering for a Sensory Offaly library card. This card may be obtained at any branch of Offaly Libraries by presenting photo ID, proof of address, and a letter of referral from a health care professional. Teachers and SNAs may also obtain a Sensory Offaly card with a referral letter from their school principal. Up to three items at a time may be borrowed, and the brochure is available here for perusal and items can be requested via library branches.

Sensory Room at Tullamore Library

The Sensory Room is an enclosed space with great potential for self-led sensory experiences. It contains a light-up bubble tube, soft-glow cubes, a projector, and a cosy nook with LED lighting. It can be booked from Tuesday, May 3rd, by contacting Tullamore Library at TullamoreLibrary@offalycoco.ie or 057 934 6832.

These resources have been co-funded by Offaly County Council, the Department of Community and Rural Development, and Laois Offaly CYPSC.

