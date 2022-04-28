Search

28 Apr 2022

Man facing serious charges is not fit to plead court hears

A man facing a number of charges is not fit to plead Tullamore district court hears

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

28 Apr 2022 6:15 PM

A man facing what Sgt James O’Sullivan said were a lot of charges with a number of gardai involved is not fit to plead, this week’s Tullamore district court heard.

Curtis Dunne (30) 43, Beechmount Park, Mucklagh, is facing charges of assaulting Garda Tom Dunne, Garda Declan Sheeran and Det Garda Rory Heffernan at Arden View, Tullamore, on various dates between July 3, 2020 and August 14, 2020. He is also charged with damaging a Fossil watch valued at €150 and a shirt valued at €60 belonging to Det Garda Rory Heffernan.

In addition he is charged with damaging a cell wall at Tullamore Garda Station by smearing it with his blood.  

He is also charged with damaging property at Dolan’s Shop, Clara Road on August 13, 2020. 

He is charged with stealing a bottle of vodka valued at €18 from Lidl on Main Street on March 3, 2021. 

He is further charged with having two knives with blades that were sharply pointed on April 5, 2021. 

Other charges include obstructing a peace officer in the execution of his duty and stealing items from Dolan’s shop on the Clara road and Spar shop on Patrick Street and Church road. 

A barrister representing Mr Dunne handed a letter from a psychiatrist to Judge Patricia Cronin and Sgt O’Sullivan said he is aware that Mr Dunne is in care.

Judge Cronin put the case back to June 20 2022 for a fit to plead hearing. 

