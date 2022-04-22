Search

22 Apr 2022

Celebrating National Poetry Day in Offaly

Celebrating National Poetry Day in Offaly

Thursday April 28 is National Poetry Day, why not join Tullamore Wordsmiths at Tullamore library to hear some poetry readings or better still recite one of your own

22 Apr 2022 3:31 PM

This Thursday April 28 Tullamore Wordsmiths will be celebration National Poetry Day in the Tullamore Library between 6 pm and 7.30.

The theme for the day is “Written in the Stars”. We invite you to come along and listen or recite, whatever suits you best. You can write a poem on the theme, share your own poem, or share with us your favourite poems.

Of course if you wish you can just come along and listen to the recitals in the lovely comfort of Tullamore Library. Our Chairperson, Vincent Hussey and all of Tullamore Wordsmiths will be so happy to share this special day of creativity with you. We look forward to an evening of creativity, thoughts to ponder, and in general a lovely evening of sharing.

