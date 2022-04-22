Search

22 Apr 2022

Refusal for proposed wind turbine outside Offaly town

A proposal for a lone wind turbine outside of Tullamore has been refused by An Bord Pleanala

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

22 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

PERMISSION for a 4.2mw wind turbine with an overall tip height of up to 150m at Clonminch, Tullamore has been refused by An Bord Pleanala.

The application by Natural Forces Renewable Energy Limited, also sought a site entrance with access track within the site along with a 20 KV substation and underground electrical cable.

It was turned down by Offaly County Council on September 20, 2021,

In reaching its decision An Bord Pleanala made reference to the Offaly County Development plan which outlines that planning applications for wind energy developments outside of the identified wind energy development areas will not normally be permitted, except where deemed appropriate under relevant exemption provisions.

OPINION: 'Town Centre First' policy can play key role in revitalising Tullamore

The site for the proposed wind turbine is not located in an area identified for wind energy development and the exemptions do not apply, the Board noted. It would also be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

In addition the Board said that the proposed development by virtue of the creation of a new access onto the N52 which is a national secondary road, would also be contrary to the county development plan which states that new direct access onto a national secondary road where a speed limit greater than 60km/h applied will be avoided in accordance with the provisions of spatial planning and national roads guidelines for planning authorities.

