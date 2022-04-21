Search

21 Apr 2022

Up to 200 litter complaints to Offaly County Council since January

There is a large amount of litter strewn on the side of the road at Cappincur, Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

21 Apr 2022 1:17 PM

Almost 200 litter complaints have been received by Offaly County Council since January of this year. 11 fines have been issued and the council has undertaken 77 clean ups. Meanwhile a litter management plan has been adopted by the council.

Councillor Sean O’Brien said there are ''some bits of litter at the AES plant in Cappincur.'' Cllr O’Brien went on to say that ''a lot of locals are commenting on it. Also people would like some sort of trees to mitigate the look of the plant. Maybe if we could communicate with the management there,'' he said.

Responding, the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Tony McCormack said, ''we have been dealing with the residents committee out there and we have done a lot of work with AES in trying to get them to clean up that area. It was an awful lot worse a couple of years ago.'' Cllr McCormack suggested that a phone call could be made adding the company normally sends out a team of people to clean up if calls are received. He agreed trees were a good idea.

Meanwhile in other environment news senior engineer with the Environment and Water section of Offaly County Council, Mary Husssey, said 5 more solar bins have been purchased and are due to arrive in May. There will be one installed in each of the municipal districts, She also added that the price has increased for processing bottles at bottle banks. Ms Hussey said it won’t affect services but it will affect the bottom line at the end of the year and there may be a budget overspend.’’

