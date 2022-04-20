Two Offaly women were in the top ten most stylish at Fairyhouse Racecourse

Michele Fallon from Co.Offaly was chosen as one of the top 10 in the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady event at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, April 18.

Michele joined Tullamore woman Kamila Trebicka who was also among the top 10 most stylish (see link below) There were over 200 entries on the day.

Michele wore a sparkle inspired vintage sequin dress, her hat was her own design from Michele Fallon Millinery, trouser suit was from Boohoo.com and the bag was a stunning Lulu Guinness number.

Former Irish Grand National winning jockey and Dancing with the Stars champion, Nina Carberry, chose Michele for her interpretation of this year’s theme, Vintage Sparkle.

Unfortunately Michele didn’t win on the day with the honours going to Clare Conlon from Armagh. She wore an orange and white lace dress from Never Fully Dressed, with an orange head piece from Hats Hats Hats in Belfast and orange sparkle accessories from Zara.

Commenting on the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady, Nina Carberry said: “It was wonderful to be in Fairyhouse today to choose the Most Stylish Lady. It was such a difficult decision choosing the final ten ladies. The standard of style today was really high, and the good weather brought out some great colour and headpieces, which was great to see.”

Adding to this, Gráinne Ross, managing director of Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa, said: “We are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of the Most Stylish Lady at Fairyhouse this year. As style sponsor of this great event, it was wonderful to be back in person today and see the style, fashion, and effort the ladies put in. We want to thank all the ladies who entered, they brought a real sense of occasion to the day.”

The historic racing festival attracts over 25,000 people over three days, and the Most Stylish Lady competition on Easter Monday was the main off-track attraction.