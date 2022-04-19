Search

19 Apr 2022

Offaly woman chosen among top ten most stylish at Fairyhouse

Offaly woman chosen among top ten most stylish at Fairyhouse

Kamila Trebicka from Tullamore caught the eye of the judges at Fairyhouse Racecourse on Easter Monday

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

19 Apr 2022 4:32 PM

Kamila Trebicka from Tullamore, Co.Offaly was delighted to be chosen as one of the top 10 in the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady event at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, April 18.

With almost 200 entries, Kamila and her fellow finalists were announced in front of a huge crowd in the main marquee at the €500,000 Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse.

Kamila wore a beautiful outfit from Zara which was accessorised perfectly, with a stunning lace shoe and a hat from Denise Casey from Ballycumber.

Kamila caught the eye of Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady judge, former Irish Grand National winning jockey and Dancing with the Stars champion, Nina Carberry, who chose the top 10 based on their interpretation of this year’s theme, Vintage Sparkle.

Unfortunately, Kamila was pipped at the post by overall winner, Clare Conlon from Co Armagh, who wore an orange and white lace dress from Never Fully Dressed, with an orange head piece from Hats Hats Hats in Belfast and orange sparkle accessories from Zara.

Commenting on the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady, Nina Carberry said: “It was wonderful to be in Fairyhouse today to choose the Most Stylish Lady. It was such a difficult decision choosing the final ten ladies. The standard of style today was really high, and the good weather brought out some great colour and headpieces, which was great to see.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media