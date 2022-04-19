Offaly woman chosen among top ten most stylish at Fairyhouse

Kamila Trebicka from Tullamore, Co.Offaly was delighted to be chosen as one of the top 10 in the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady event at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, April 18.

With almost 200 entries, Kamila and her fellow finalists were announced in front of a huge crowd in the main marquee at the €500,000 Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse.

Kamila wore a beautiful outfit from Zara which was accessorised perfectly, with a stunning lace shoe and a hat from Denise Casey from Ballycumber.

Kamila caught the eye of Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady judge, former Irish Grand National winning jockey and Dancing with the Stars champion, Nina Carberry, who chose the top 10 based on their interpretation of this year’s theme, Vintage Sparkle.

Unfortunately, Kamila was pipped at the post by overall winner, Clare Conlon from Co Armagh, who wore an orange and white lace dress from Never Fully Dressed, with an orange head piece from Hats Hats Hats in Belfast and orange sparkle accessories from Zara.

Commenting on the Dunboyne Castle Most Stylish Lady, Nina Carberry said: “It was wonderful to be in Fairyhouse today to choose the Most Stylish Lady. It was such a difficult decision choosing the final ten ladies. The standard of style today was really high, and the good weather brought out some great colour and headpieces, which was great to see.”