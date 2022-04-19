Some Ukrainians already have jobs Tullamore Municipal District meeting hears

COUNCILLORS at this month’s Tullamore Municipal District meeting welcomed the people of Ukraine to Tullamore and said some have already got jobs in the community and are volunteering.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Tony McCormack said some of the councillors went to meet them at the Central Hotel on Main Street. ''I would like to welcome the 136 refugees staying in the Central Hotel and around Tullamore. I hope their time here is a safe and happy one. They have left loved ones behind in Ukraine in a sad situation whether they were too old to travel or were men left to fight in an unjust war created by a despot Putin, said the Cllr McCormack. ''What happened in Ukraine is absolutely terrible. What Putin has done to humanity, democracy, and freedom is absolutely shocking. But to those people who are looking for a safe haven in Tullamore, we will do everything we can to make their stay safe and make them part of our Tullamore and Irish family,’’ he added.

Councillor Neil Feighery, echoed the warm welcome. ''They have fled an absolutely horrendous situation in Ukraine. There is no doubt it will create pressure on us all in terms of houses and resources. It’s a challenge on all state agencies to try and find medium to long term accommodation for these people,'' he said.

Councillor Frank Moran said these people have suffered an awful lot. They're so eager to get involved with what is going on. They were in the two schools two or three days after arriving. They were also out litter picking. They are willing to get engaged within their areas, I would like to commend you for welcoming them. They are more than welcome to participate and engage,'' he added.

Councillor McCormack remarked that some of them have already obtained jobs in Tullamore. ''They are working in the service industry in Tullamore and they will assimilate into the local community,'' he said.

Councillor Ken Smollen said he hoped ''these innocent victims can enjoy as much as can be expected and have a safe stay in Ireland. When I was speaking to a young lady in very broken English, I asked her about her family. Tears welled up in her eyes and she said ‘my father and brother are behind fighting against that tyrant from Russia.'''

Councillor Sean O'Brien said it was very important we assist them. ''They are not here on the take. 40 turned up last Saturday to join in the clean up in O’Connor Square. A new hub has been set up by the Offaly volunteer group for the Ukrainian people. They are running it themselves. If people have items of good clothes it would be appreciated as they literally came only with clothes on their back,'' said Cllr O’Brien.

Councillor Danny Owens said he wasn't able to attend the Central Hotel to meet with the refugees as he had Covid. ''My heart goes out to the families. It's a very sad situation. We must do everything in our power to make them feel welcome. I have no doubt that will happen,’’ he added.