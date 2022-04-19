Offaly scout troop enrols 15 new members

TULLAMORE Scout Troop enrolled 15 new members into the group last week.

There was an air of excitement as young people made their promises to group leader, Brendan Martin who has been volunteering with scouting in Tullamore for 45 years.

Tullamore scouts provides fun and adventure for people aged eight years and upwards.

Young people joining Tullamore scouts can expect to learn skills that will help them throughout their lives.

They learn how to pitch tents, navigate through the mountains, kayak on rivers as well as outdoor and indoor cooking skills.

Practical skills learned such as leadership, team work and employability skills will last them throughout their lives.

Communication skills and working on their own initiatives is all instilled into members of the scout troop.

In the past Tullamore scouts have travelled to many countries overseas including Belgium, Spain, Austria and Germany for their summer camps.

Many scouts returned to volunteer in mountainous Austria.

For more information or to contact them check out Tullamore scouts facebook page.