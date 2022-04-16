Free live music event in Tullamore town park this afternoon

The live music event in Tullamore town park takes place from 12 noon to 4pm today
LLOYD Town Park in Tullamore will host a free live music event this afternoon, Holy Saturday, April 16.
“Music In the Open” with Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath takes place from 12 noon to 4pm and all are welcome.
The event is part of a series of musical workshops taking place in the surrounds of Tullamore town park during the year.
On Saturday the public will be invited to participate in drum circles and will have a feast of other musical treats including an intergenerational Ukulele session.
It’s the perfect event for all the family!
All sessions will take place under a covered stretch tent. Also enjoy a special set of performances by Donlon Dance Company.
Treat yourselves to some free introductory workshops with:
Drum Circle - Families and all ages
12-12:45pm
Ukulele Taster Workshop - All Ages
1-1:45pm
Drum Circle - Teens & Up
2-2:45pm
In the Open | Faoin Spéir Offaly is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and is a collaborative partnership led by Offaly County Council’s Arts Office with Birr Theatre and Arts Centre, Birr Festivals Collective, Museum of Everyone and Lough Boora Discovery Park
