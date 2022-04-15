Search

15 Apr 2022

Free live music event in Offaly public park this Saturday

There will be a free live music event in Tullamore town park this Saturday

Ger Scully

15 Apr 2022 1:45 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

LLOYD Town Park in Tullamore will host a free live music event this Saturday, April 16.

“Music In the Open” with Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath takes place from 12 noon to 4pm and all are welcome.

The event is part of a series of musical workshops taking place in the surrounds of Tullamore town park during the year.

On Saturday the public will be invited to participate in drum circles and will have a feast of other musical treats including an intergenerational Ukulele session.

It’s the perfect event for all the family! 

All sessions will take place under a covered stretch tent. Also enjoy a special set of performances by Donlon Dance Company. 

Treat yourselves to some  free  introductory workshops with:

Drum Circle - Families and all ages

12-12:45pm

Ukulele Taster Workshop - All Ages

1-1:45pm

Drum Circle - Teens & Up

2-2:45pm

In the Open | Faoin Spéir  Offaly is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and is a collaborative partnership led by Offaly County Council’s Arts Office with Birr Theatre and Arts Centre, Birr Festivals Collective, Museum of Everyone and Lough Boora Discovery Park

